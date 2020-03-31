Alpine County Sherriff Requests People Stay Away After First First COVID-19 Case

Alpine County Sheriff's Office View Photo

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in neighboring Alpine County, and the sheriff’s office is asking second homeowners to stay away.

The Alpine County Public Health Department reports that the first case was contracted by someone outside the region who then traveled to the area.

Sheriff Rick Stevens warns, “Alpine County does not have the resources for an influx of second homeowners who want to come here, and people recreating from areas affected by COVID-19. There is almost nowhere to recreate. The National Forests are being shut down. Parking lots and restrooms are closed, along with stores and restaurants.”

He adds, “Please stay home. Recreate in your backyard. Help us help you.”

On a personal note, Sheriff Stevens adds, “I, myself, haven’t seen my children or grandchildren in over two weeks. My staff is isolating themselves on their days off so that we may be here to serve you. Lately, they’ve had to respond to calls that were unnecessary due to visitors not following the advice given by the CDC and our local Public Health Officer.”

Alpine County has a population of only around 1,100 primary residents and includes various small communities like Bear Valley, Markleeville and Alpine Village.