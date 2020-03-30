All California State Parks Now Closed To Vehicle Access

Sacramento, CA — Citing the need to reduce social gatherings and practice better distancing, all 280 California state parks are now closed to vehicle access.

The decision was made after numerous state parks saw another spike in visitation on Saturday which made it very challenging for visitors to practice appropriate social distancing.

It impacts parks like Calaveras Big Trees, Railtown and Columbia.

You can still walk into a state park, but parking areas will be closed. If social distancing issues continue even without vehicle access, the state parks department will consider a complete closure.

Earlier, the state parks department had already closed all campgrounds, museums and visitor centers.

All events and activities at state parks are canceled until further notice.