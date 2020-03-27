Call Center Activated In Response To COVID-19 Impacts

Coronavirus CDC Image View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A community service call center is up and operating for Calaveras County and the City of Angels Camp.

The new designated phone line is a cooperative effort in cooperation with the Office of Emergency Services and Public Health for county residents, geared to answering questions and/or directing local COVID-19 crisis-related issues and concerns to the appropriate department.

The call center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 209 754-2896.