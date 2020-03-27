Tuolumne County Vet Services Provides COVID-19 Crisis Aid

Sonora, CA – Homebound senior citizens who are military service veterans have their own go-to COVID-19 crisis resource.

Tuolumne County Veterans Service Officer Debora Esque shares that local vets who might need assistance during the Governor’s Stay At Home shelter in place order can call her office for a wellness check to determine what or if they need anything.

From canned foods and other basic items to transportation for a doctor’s appointment, Esque says resources are available. “We can also check to see if they qualify for financial assistance through either a pension program or the VA compensation program,” she says.

Esque adds that anyone who knows of a homebound senior vet is also encouraged to call her office at 209 533-6280 so they can reach out and assist.