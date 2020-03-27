Kirk: Stay Home, Wear A Mask

Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog encouraging everyone to take proactive steps to avoid coronavirus.

He asks people to stay at home as much as possible and recommends wearing a mask if heading out into public gathering spaces to do essential tasks. He also writes about personal decisions he has made to prevent the risk of COVID-19 and advises people to use the additional extra time at home to learn new skills.

Kirk’s District Three covers the greater Twain Harte and Tuolumne region.

You can find the blog by clicking here.