Smash And Grab Thieves Steal $20,000 In Jewelry From Local Store

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – An alarm rang out in downtown Sonora early Monday morning signaling a burglary in progress at a local jewelry store.

The first call came into police at 5 a.m. from a caller who witnessed the break-in. She described seeing a man dressed head to toe in all black, smashing one of the front windows of TH Jewelers (Three Hawks Jewelers), located on South Washington Street. The thief then grabbed jewelry from a display case and dashed back out the window running northbound.

When police arrived at the store, they found shattered glass on the sidewalk but were unable to track down the suspect. The items taken are believed to be worth over $20,000. Anyone who may have information regarding the burglary is asked to contact police at 209-532-8143.

As the pictures in the image box show the broken window has already been replaced, but the display cases are all empty. The store remains closed due to the governor’s COVID-19 “stay at home” order.

