Mother Lode Round-Up Rescheduling Possible?

Sonora, CA – Although COVID-19 has put plans on hold for one of the Mother Lode’s most popular Western heritage tribute events, organizers say they have not canceled it yet.

Unsurprisingly, Mother Lode Round-Up General Chairman Audie Archer confirmed Monday morning with Clarke Broadcasting that the 63rd annual running of the weeklong event, parade and rodeo, is officially on hold due to the coronavirus crisis although organizers are still looking at possible rescheduling options.

As reported here, last week, Mother Lode Fairgrounds CEO Ken Alstott told Clarke Broadcasting that his office was following mandates handed down to state fairgrounds directing that no events take place between March 15 and May 15. Alstott added that if the order lifts, perhaps the Round-Up could still happen but that his staff was working with organizers of upcoming dates to either refund them or move their event to another date.

The state Department of Public Health issued new directives about what activities are — and aren’t — allowed during Governor Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order enacted and immediately went into effect last Thursday, as reported here, aimed to help slow the spread of the deadly virus.

While local governments may decide to put tighter restrictions in place, the state rules supersede any laxer orders issued by jurisdictions. To review some of the common questions and answers state officials laid out for the public, click here.

A Mother Lode tradition since 1958 presented by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse in partnership with many groups and businesses, the Round-Up was slated May 9-10. The event draws over 20,000 visitors and spectators annually and the kickoff parade has grown over the years to over 200 entries.