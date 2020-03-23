More Snow Forecast For The Sierra Nevada

Snow on HWY4 in Arnold View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the upper Sierra Nevada through 8 AM this morning.

Above the 6,000 foot elevation, the total snow accumulations will range from four inches to one foot.

A weather system from the Gulf of Alaska will bring more snow, colder temperatures and gusty winds to Northern California’s mountains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The heaviest period of snow is expected Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.

The snow levels will generally range from 3,000 to 4,000 feet Tuesday, locally lower at times on Wednesday.

Total snow accumulations from Tuesday through Wednesday will range from half-a-foot to one foot.

The highs in the Sierra Nevada will range from the mid twenties to the lower forties. Expect overnight lows into the teens and twenties.

Winds will gust from thirty to fifty mph at times on Tuesday over the higher Sierra Nevada.

Plan on slick, snow covered roads, travel delays and possible road closures. Tire chains may be required. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Hikers and campers should be prepared for wintry weather and wind chill temperatures in the single digits and teens. Power outages may also occur.