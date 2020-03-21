Governor Enacts Executive Order For Elections

Sacramento, CA – In an effort to protecting public health and safety during the COVID-19 outbreak, Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order dealing with elections.

The order takes a two-prong approach. First, it expands vote-by-mail procedures for three upcoming special elections. Second, it extends the deadlines for ballot counting, tabulation, and other responsibilities related to the official canvass of California’s Presidential Primary Election, which could risk undermining social distancing measures. Additionally, it suspends the timeframes for public hearings required while in the process of changing from an at-large to district elections.

The governor’s entire election order can be viewed below.

EXECUTIVE ORDER N-34-20:

WHEREAS on March 4, 2020, I proclaimed a State of Emergency to exist in

California as a result of the threat of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS hundreds of local governments across the state have also

declared states of emergency, imposed or recommended social distancing,

and taken other significant steps in response to COVID-19; and

WHEREAS various political subdivisions within California are in the process

of changing from an at-large method of election to district elections, existing

law requires public hearings to be conducted within prescribed timeframes as

part of this change, and conducting such hearings within these timeframes

would be incongruent with public health officials’ guidance regarding social

distancing; and

WHEREAS California held a Presidential Primary Election on March 3, 2020,

for which ballot counting, tabulation, and other responsibilities related to the

official canvass, including certification of the canvass, audits and/or manual

tallies of election results, and reporting of the official canvass results, remain

outstanding or ongoing; and

WHEREAS COVID-19 and the response thereto may impair the ability of

relevant state and local officials, including county elections officials and the

Secretary of State, and the volunteers supporting them, to meet statutory

deadlines associated with these responsibilities; and

WHEREAS on November 15, 2019, I proclaimed a Special General Election

to be held on May 12, 2020, to fill a vacancy in the State Senate seat

representing the 28th Senate District of the State, in Riverside County; and

WHEREAS on November 15, 2019, I proclaimed a Special General Election

to be held on May 12, 2020, to fill a vacancy in the U.S. House of Representatives

seat representing the 25th Congressional District of the State, which covers

portions of the counties of Ventura and Los Angeles; and

WHEREAS on April 7, 2020, a Special Recall Election will be held in the City

of Westminster, in the County of Orange; and

WHEREAS state law would ordinarily require that these elections be

conducted using in-person voting at polling locations throughout the jurisdiction;

and

WHEREAS the generalized use of in-person voting presents risks to public

health and safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and could risk

undermining social distancing measures imposed by the State Public Health

Officer, as well as other aspects of the response to COVID-19; and

WHEREAS our elections must be accessible, secure, and safe; and

WHEREAS California’s existing vote-by-mail procedures can be used to

allow these three elections to go forward in a manner that is accessible, secure,

and safe.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California,

in accordance with the authority vested in me by the State Constitution and

statutes of the State of California, and in particular, Government Code sections

8567 and 8571, do hereby issue the following Order to become effective

immediately:

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED THAT:

1) The timeframes for conducting the hearings required when a political

subdivision changes from an at-large method of election to a districtbased election, as set forth in Elections Code section 10010, are

suspended for any subdivision, until such time as neither state nor local

public health officials recommend or impose social distancing

measures in the relevant subdivision. Following that time, the relevant

subdivision shall hold the required hearings in a manner that ensures

the public is provided advance notice and is afforded an opportunity

to participate in the postponed hearings; subdivisions are urged to

ensure that this process includes effective outreach to individuals with

disabilities, individuals who primarily speak languages other than

English, and other individuals who may have particularized needs.

2) Notwithstanding Elections Code sections 3019, 15100–15112, 15300–

15376, 15400–15402, 15450–15490, and 15500–15505; California Code of

Regulations, Title 2, sections 20027, 20108.75, 20108.8, and 20110–20126;

and any other applicable provision of state law, all deadlines

associated with completing, auditing, and reporting on the official

canvass of the March 3, 2020, Presidential Primary Election are

extended by 21 days. Counties are urged to complete activities

related to the official canvass according to the deadlines ordinarily

imposed by state law, to the extent possible. The Secretary of State is

requested to issue guidance to county elections officials concerning

compliance with this paragraph.

3) Notwithstanding Elections Code sections 1500 and 4000–4007

(including, but not limited to, the conditions otherwise imposed on allmail ballot elections in Election Code section 4000 and 4001.5), and

any other applicable provision of state law, the April 7, 2020, Special

Recall Election to be held in the City of Westminster; the May 12, 2020,

Special General Election to be held within the 25th Congressional

District of the State; and the May 12, 2020, Special General Election to

be held within the 28th Senate District of the State shall each be held

as an all-mail ballot election and conducted according to those

provisions of the Elections Code that govern all-mail ballot elections,

including but not limited to Elections Code sections 3000–3026 and

4100. The respective county elections officials responsible for

conducting each respective election shall transmit vote-by-mail ballots

to all voters eligible to vote in each respective election.

Notwithstanding the other provisions of this Order, elections officials are

also authorized, and encouraged, to make in-person voting

opportunities available on or before Election Day for each of these

elections in a manner consistent with public health and safety, to

maximize voter accessibility. Elections officials shall provide maximum

possible notice to voters about how to participate in each of these

elections, paying particular attention to the needs of voters at high risk

from COVID-19, individuals with disabilities, and other voters with

particularized needs.

4) Notwithstanding Elections Code sections 3019, 15100–15112, 15300–

15376, 15400–15402, 15450–15490, and 15500–15505; California Code of

Regulations, Title 2, sections 20027, 20108.75, 20108.8, and 20110–20126;

and any other applicable provision of state law including, but not

limited to, any applicable state regulation, all deadlines associated

with completing, auditing, and reporting on the official canvass of the

May 12, 2020, Special General Elections to be held within the 25th

Congressional District of the State and the 28th Senate District of the

State are extended by 21 days. Counties are urged to complete

activities related to the official canvass according to the deadlines

ordinarily imposed by state law, to the extent possible. The Secretary

of State is requested to issue guidance to county elections officials

concerning compliance with this paragraph.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that as soon as hereafter possible, this Order be

filed in the Office of the Secretary of State and that widespread publicity and

notice be given of this Order.

This Order is not intended to, and does not, create any rights or benefits,

substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity, against the State of

California, its agencies, departments, entities, officers, employees, or any other

person.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have

hereunto set my hand and caused

the Great Seal of the State of

California to be affixed this 20th day

of March 2020.

_____________________________

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

_____________________________

ALEX PADILLA

Secretary of State