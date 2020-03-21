Governor Deploys National Guard For Humanitarian Aid

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom has activated the California National Guard to help with humanitarian aid.

On Friday, Newsom announced that guard members would provide short-term help in distributing food at food banks, whose volunteer base has declined during the crisis while the need for them has soared because many people are losing work.

The governor stressed, “It’s in these times of crisis that Californians are at their best, coming to the aid of those in their community who are most in need. I ask all Californians who are able to join our Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign to safely assist those in need in your community.”

Newsom detailed that the short-term deployment will initially assist a food bank distribution warehouse in Sacramento County. Then the needs of other California counties that have requested assistance with their food bank programs will be assessed. He pointed out that the state wanted to ensure that “food delivery is happening appropriately” and expressed concern about grocery stores overwhelmed by customers hoarding food and other essential household goods.