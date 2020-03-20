Over 1,600 PG&E Customers Above Arnold Still In The Dark

PGE Outage continues north of Arnold Mar 20 2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Over 1,600 Calaveras County residents above Arnold are still waiting for PG&E to restore their electricity following heavy snowfall early in the week.

Currently, the outages include 922 customers in the Big Trees Village area, 631 in and around Dorrington and 63 in Camp Connell.

According to PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo, more than 145 PG&E crews are currently working to restore power in the regions still affected by the outages. She adds that 20 snowcats and helicopters are patrolling lines for any additional damage. The crews are addressing areas as they become accessible and conditions allow.

“Low-elevation and often heavy snow results in many trees falling into PG&E’s electric equipment, causing significant damage and resulting in outages,” she explains. “Repairs and assessments continue, and restoration is expected for most customers by Sunday and these extended outages are due to the significant damage to equipment in some areas.”

As of this morning, PG&E also reported 4,307 customers without power In El Dorado County; 841 in Nevada County; 265 in Placer County; 766 in Sierra County; and 47 in the Pioneer area of Amador County.