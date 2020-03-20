Student Lunches Will Still Be Served Following Governor’s Directive

Student lunches being served during school shutdown View Photo

Sonora, CA — We reported earlier that local schools have been serving students lunches for pick up over the past week while classes are canceled.

Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker confirms to Clarke Broadcasting that those employees doing the work are considered “essential” so the lunches will continue moving forward.

Last night California State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond provided additional clarification for school officials, stating, “Tonight you heard our Governor announce that California is going into a stay home order effective March 19, 2020. At this time, the order does NOT change or impact our role, considered essential, and our duty to carry out the following essential services:

–Meals being prepared and delivered to students.

–Any function associated with keeping the continuity of learning moving forward. “

