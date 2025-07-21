Evacuation Orders Lifted On Trap Fire

Trap Fire Evacuation Map (yellow is evacuation warning and green is being repopulated) View Photo

Mariposa, CA — Crews have been successful in preventing any further spread of the Trap Fire that ignited Sunday afternoon in the 5600 block of Bear Trap Drive in Mariposa.

As of this morning, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Department reports that there are no longer any evacuation orders. The only evacuation warning still in place is for Blue Oak Ridge Road.

The latest size estimate from the CAL Fire is 38 acres, as crews have been successful in holding it within the perimeter.

Assigned to the fire are 154 firefighters, 21 engines, two dozers, three water tenders, five crews, and four helicopters.

In other fire news, CAL Fire has updated the size estimate of the Jury Fire that ignited Saturday afternoon along Jury Ranch Road and Outback Drive in the outskirts of Sonora. It was 54 acres and is 100 percent contained. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.