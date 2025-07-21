Interim CAO Appointment, County Realignments, On TC Supervisors Agenda

Acting Tuolumne County Administrator Roger Root -- Photo taken by BJ Hansen View Photo

Sonora, CA – Roger Root has been Tuolumne County’s acting CAO since January following the resignation of Tracie Riggs.

Previously, he was the Assistant CAO.

Last month, the Board of Supervisors directed the Human Resources Department to hire an executive recruitment firm to help find a permanent replacement.

In the meantime, at Tuesday’s meeting, the board will vote on approving a contract with Root (for up to one year) to be the Interim CAO. Meeting documents note that the title change comes with an increase in pay, following negotiations, and an annual salary of up to just over $199,000. The agreement will terminate in one year or whenever the CAO position is filled.

In addition, there will be discussion and consideration about removing both the Office of Emergency Services and the Human Resources departments from under the direct supervision of the CAO (currently) and having them instead report directly to the Board of Supervisors.

Also, there will be a vote on transferring management of the Animal Control Division from the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office (currently) to the Sheriff’s Office.

Other items include a further closed session performance evaluation of the Public Works Director, and closed sessions about the CAO recruitment process and ongoing labor negotiations. There will also be a discussion about a potential request for proposals related to video services, and a potential response from the county regarding a recent Visit Tuolumne County board meeting.

Tuesday’s session starts at 9 am.