Jeffries: The One Big Ugly Bill Is A Complete Failure

House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries held a press conference yesterday.

“Good afternoon, everyone.

Donald Trump is deeply unpopular. The American people clearly recognize that the Trump administration is in free fall and are actively hurting everyday Americans in order to reward their billionaire donors with massive tax breaks. The One Big Ugly Law is deeply unpopular.

The American people clearly recognize that Donald Trump and House Republicans have not done a thing to make life better for them and meaningfully lower the high cost of living in the United States of America. Instead, what Donald Trump and Republicans have done is to rip away healthcare from more than 17 million people and steal food from the mouths of hungry children, seniors and veterans while skyrocketing the nation’s debt by more than $3 trillion and setting the country on a course toward possible bankruptcy. The One Big Ugly Bill is a complete and total failure, substantively and in the minds of the American people.

House Democrats will continue to focus on the issues that matter, like driving down the high cost of living in the United States of America, because we recognize that for far too long, the cost of living in this country has been too high. Housing costs are too high. Grocery costs are too high. Utility costs are too high. Childcare costs are too high. Insurance costs are too high. America is too expensive. There are far too many people in this country struggling to live paycheck to paycheck. That should not be the case in the wealthiest country in the history of the world.

Imagine an America where when you work hard and play by the rules, everyone can afford to live the good life. That’s the America that House Democrats are working hard to bring about. Good-paying jobs, good housing, good healthcare, good education for your children and a good retirement. When you work hard in this country and play by the rules, you should be able to afford to live the good life, but our system is broken and Republicans are making it worse.”

