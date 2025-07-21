Sonora City Council To Weigh Tourism Funding And Forest Work

Sonora City Council Chambers View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Sonora City Council will convene its regular meeting Monday, July 21, at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 94 N. Washington St., with a full agenda including tourism marketing contracts, emergency response agreements, energy expansion plans, and forest management strategies. The public is invited to attend in person, with opportunities for public comment provided during the meeting at the discretion of the mayor. Live audio and video streaming will be available through the city’s website, but remote viewers will not be able to submit public comment.

One item is a presentation from Visit Tuolumne County Marketing Manager Jen Lopez on a proposed $100,000 tourism marketing contract running from July 2025 through June 2026. Council members will consider authorizing the scope of work and issuing a notice to proceed. Also on the agenda, Pioneer Community Energy will present plans to expand its services into the City of Sonora by October 2027. Gina Stassi-Vanacore, the agency’s communications director, will lead the presentation.

The council will also consider approving a new mutual aid agreement between the City of Sonora and the Chicken Ranch Tribal Fire Department. Interim Fire Chief Gary Carlson is slated to present the agreement and request authorization to sign. In a separate item, Westside Forestry Consulting will present fuel treatment options for the Dragoon Gulch Trail Network. The council will be asked to provide direction to project partners on preferred strategies. Community Development Director Tyler Summerstt will lead that discussion.

Additional agenda items include an update from Citygate Associates, LLC., regarding the ongoing organizational review and budget stabilization study.

The full agenda can be found here.