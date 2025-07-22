Power Outages Have Been Occurring Around Sonora

PG&E Tuesday Morning Power Outage View Photo

Sonora, CA — There was a large power outage overnight in Sonora, also stretching into Columbia, that impacted about 3,100 customers.

The power went out during the 11 o’clock hour and was restored a couple of hours later. It impacted the downtown district and surrounding areas. PG&E has not released the cause.

There is also a small outage lingering this morning along North Forest Road in Sonora, starting around midnight, and impacting only four customers.

PG&E reports that full restoration will be at around 3 pm.