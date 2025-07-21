Mother Lode Nuggets Trap Team Brings Home National Titles From Las Vegas

Sonora, CA– Young athletes from the Mother Lode Nuggets trap shooting team returned from the U.S. Open Trap Shooting Championship in Las Vegas with national titles, podium finishes, and top squad performances, marking a standout year for the local program.

Twelve-year-old Ryder Rodes claimed the national title in the Intermediate Entry division after hitting 185 out of 200 targets. During the awards ceremony, he offered thanks to God as he accepted his championship buckle. His squad also earned a second-place finish. His younger brother, Rowdy Rodes, took third place in the Rookie division with 161 targets hit. Along with teammates Kenneth Ingram and Vonn Russell-Choi—who finished second and fourth—their squad earned a national title in the Rookie category.

In the Varsity division, Waylon Marquardt earned the national championship with a score of 196 out of 200. Other strong finishes included Everett Holtsman (3rd, Intermediate Advanced) and Sandor Hites (5th, Intermediate Entry). The competition drew 274 shooters who each fired 100 rounds per day in temperatures reaching 110 degrees. Coaches had to cool down shotguns with ice water between rounds to protect the athletes and equipment.

Known as “The Blue Wave,” the Mother Lode Nuggets have grown into one of California’s top programs. The team was founded as a high school senior project by the son of head coach John Luckie and is now supported by a volunteer staff of dedicated coaches who train youth shooters from March through July.

Individual Results:

Ryder Rodes – 1st, Intermediate Entry (185/200)

Rowdy Rodes – 3rd, Rookie (161/200)

Kenneth Ingram – 2nd, Rookie (174/200)

Vonn Russell-Choi – 4th, Rookie (160/200)

Sandor Hites – 5th, Intermediate Entry (174/200)

Everett Holtsman – 3rd, Intermediate Advanced (187/200)

Waylon Marquardt – 1st, Varsity (196/200)

Squad Results:

Rookie Squad (R. Rodes, Ingram, Russell-Choi): 1st place, 495/600

Intermediate Entry Squad: 2nd place, 790/1000

Junior Varsity Squad: 5th place, 838/1000

Varsity Squads: 3rd place (931/1000) and 9th place (889/1000)

The team competes in regular-season meets from March through May, with state finals in June and the national championship each July.