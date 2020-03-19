Mother Lode State Senator Details COVID-19 Resources

Mother Lode’s new Senator for District 8, Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Mother Lode State Senator has launched an additional page on his website with resources to assist people, businesses, local governments, non-profits, and others impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In announcing the new page, Senator Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) remarked, “As a father of two young boys with elderly family members, I believe it is important to do our best effort to keep the public informed on the rapidly evolving Coronavirus situation. Look after your loved ones, take the necessary precautions, and find creative ways to support local businesses during this unprecedented time,”

The new COVID-19 page can be found by clicking on the “Resources” tab along the website’s homepage headings. Some of the information provided by Borgeas’ site includes:

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is providing up to $2 million in emergency loans for small businesses impacted by closures.

The Employment Development Department (EDD) is providing assistance to workers sick or quarantined, people impacted by reduced work hours, self-employed individuals, and employers.

You can also find ways to deliver meals, donate blood, support nonprofits, create hygiene kits, volunteer at a food bank or perform wellness checks on your neighbors through California Volunteers.

