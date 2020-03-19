Thousands Still Without Power In Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — The electricity has been out for many PG&E customers since a heavy storm system passed through the region over the weekend and into the early part of the week.

PG&E reports that 12,000 customers, statewide, are still without power. In Tuolumne County, there are 589 customers still in the dark, with the majority, 575, being around Pinecrest.

In Calaveras County, there are 2,178 customers without electricity, and the majority, 1,964, are in the Arnold area.

PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo relays, “We know that some customers have been without power for some time. We understand the hardship of this situation and want those customers to know our crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore their power. More than 150 PG&E crews are working to restore power in these regions. Crews continue to work as conditions allow and areas become accessible with more crews on the way. Low-elevation and often heavy snow results in many trees falling into PG&E’s electric equipment, causing significant damage and resulting in outages.”