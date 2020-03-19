Mostly cloudy
39.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Groveland Community Services District Modifies Office Operations

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Groveland Community Services District

Groveland Community Services District

Photo Icon View Photo

Groveland, CA — The Groveland Community Services District has decided to close its office lobby until further notice in order to protect employees and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The district notes that the office staff has been reduced to two people and the remainder are working remotely with recommended social distancing.

Bill payments can continue to be made in the drop-box in the office parking lot, by phone, mail, or online at gcsd.org.

The district stresses that water, sewer, fire and administration services will continue without interruption, customer phone calls will be answered and appointments can be made via phone.

To find a list of other COVID-19 stories, click here.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     