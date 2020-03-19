Groveland Community Services District Modifies Office Operations

Groveland Community Services District View Photo

Groveland, CA — The Groveland Community Services District has decided to close its office lobby until further notice in order to protect employees and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The district notes that the office staff has been reduced to two people and the remainder are working remotely with recommended social distancing.

Bill payments can continue to be made in the drop-box in the office parking lot, by phone, mail, or online at gcsd.org.

The district stresses that water, sewer, fire and administration services will continue without interruption, customer phone calls will be answered and appointments can be made via phone.

To find a list of other COVID-19 stories, click here.