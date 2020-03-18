Mother Lode Diocese Cancels All Masses Until Further Notice

Sonora, CA — Coronavirus concerns are causing Catholic church officials to suspend public worship gatherings.

According to St. Patrick Catholic Church Sonora officials, they received word that beginning today, the Diocese of Stockton mandated that Masses not be held until further notice.

A public communication posted by Bishop of Stockton Myron Cotta’s office explains that the decision to suspend all public daily and Sunday Masses beginning Wednesday until further notice follows the guidance of state and national public health officials.

The bishop further advised that parishes are being encouraged to open their church buildings on Sundays and throughout the week for parishioners and others who wish to pray and seek spiritual consolation and that people should contact their local parish to learn if and when it will be open.

Along with St. Patrick’s in Sonora the parishes and missions within the jurisdiction of the Catholic Diocese of Stockton in Tuolumne County are All Saints Church in Twain Harte, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Mission in Big Oak Flat, and St. Joseph Mission in Tuolumne City. Those in Calaveras County are St. Patrick’s Church, Angels Camp, Our Lady of the Sierra Mission, Arnold, St. Patrick Mission, Murphys, St. Ignatius, Copperopolis, St. Andrew Church, San Andreas, St. Thomas Aquinas Mission, Mokelumne Hill, and Our Lady of Fatima Mission, West Point.

The diocese plans to post updates, information, and resources, including for online Masses here.