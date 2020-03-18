Mostly cloudy
Governor Issues Order For Safety-Net Services

By B.J. Hansen
Governor Newsom signs emergency legislation to fight COVID-19

Sacramento, CA — The latest Executive Order from Governor Gavin Newsom is designed to help lower-income residents who must reapply for safety net services.

The order waives eligibility re-determinations for 90 days for Californians who participate in Medi-Cal health coverage, CalFresh food assistance, CalWORKS, Cash Assistance for Immigrants and In-Home Supportive Services.

Newsom says, “These social safety net programs are so important for families — especially during this crisis. We don’t want Californians who rely on these services to lose them.”

It will allow current recipients to continue to receive the services without interruption.

