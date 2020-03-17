Some Mother Lode PG&E Customers On Second Day Without Power

Power outages in the Mother Lode View Photo

Sonora, CA – New power outages and many still without lights after the recent winter blast in the Mother Lode region.

PG&E crews are working to restore the electricity to some 2,888 customers in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. Nearly 900 of those impacted are south of Highway 108 stretching from Long Barn to Cold Springs and in the Strawberry area.

In Calaveras County, there are 1,650 customers in the dark stretching from the Arnold area up to Dorrington and Camp Connell along Highway 4, Mountain Ranch along Jesus Maria, Whiskey Slide and Railroad Flat roads, Sheep Ranch along Sheep Ranch Road, and in the West Point, Wilseyville and Bummerville areas on both sides of Highway 26.

The company has repair crews at most of the sites and list equipment issues as the cause for the outages. While the utility hopes to have some of the power restored this afternoon and tonight in both counties, many of the outages listed have no estimated repair time given.