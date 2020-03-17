Adventist Health Sonora Limits Visitors Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Adventist Health hospital officials are mandating a new visitor policy until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.

The new rules were enacted at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Officials state that in order to best protect staff and patients, no visitors will be allowed on any Adventist Health hospital units, or at the Sierra Care Center skilled nursing facilities.

The exceptions are the Birth Center and pediatric or palliative care patients who will be limited to only one visitor.

In the meantime, patients are being encouraged to use FaceTime, Skype, WhatsApp or their preferred telephone or video chat application to stay connected with their loved ones.