Local Agencies And Districts Taking Coronavirus Precautions

Sonora, CA — Groups like ATCAA, CCWD and TUD are taking precautions related to COVID-19.

The Amador-Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA) remains open and is continuing to provide most services, but will be limiting in-person contact through March 27. What that means is that in order to get help, you must call first, because the doors will be locked. ATCAA provides services related to things like food, housing, emergency shelter and energy bills. The Food Bank can be reached by calling 984-3960. For all other services call 533-1397.

Calaveras County Water District facilities, including the main office in San Andreas, will be closed to the public. The district asks that customers make payments online at ccwd.org. As a last resort, payments can be made via the mail. Customer service, finance and engineering staff will be reduced in the main office. The CCWD boardroom and lobby will be open to the public during meetings but they ask anyone in attendance to maintain social distance of six feet and observe proper hygiene and sanitation practices. CCWD operations staff will be working throughout the service areas as needed. The district asks members of the public to limit in-person interactions with field staff and respect their efforts to maintain social distance.

The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that the main office is open, but they encourage everyone to make payments online, over the telephone or using the outdoor drop box in the TUD parking lot. If possible, contact the district via phone, rather than stopping by the office. Staff is available by phone between 7am-4pm at 209-532-5536.

Interfaith Social Services is open today for food distribution only, and people must call ahead for any other daily operations. The number is 532-0905.