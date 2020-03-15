Calaveras County Closing Schools Until April 6

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County public schools will be closed over the next few weeks due to concerns about COVID-19.

Superintendent Scott Nanik held a conference call this afternoon with the public health department, and the various district superintendents, and the decision was to made to close all the schools immediately. The hope is to reopen on April 6.

To this point, there have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County and both are residents of Copperopolis.

