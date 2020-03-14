Resiliency Village Helps Disenfranchised Community Members

Dr. Brenda Chapman, Shelley Muniz and Erin O'Hare View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will focus on a local organization’s efforts to help residents facing challenges related to things like trauma and homelessness.

Resiliency Village was created in early 2019 in response to the rise in homelessness in recent years, and it’s early efforts have garnered praise from many leaders in Tuolumne County.

According to the organization, “Resiliency Village’s mission is to improve the quality of life for our unsheltered and otherwise traumatized citizens. We provide fundamental on-site services, creative art therapies, skill-building, and the model of a healthy lifestyle, supporting the opportunity for a self-sustaining future through housing, healing and hope.”

Members of the leadership team, including Dr. Brenda Chapman, Shelley Muniz and Erin O’Hare, will explain the concept of Resiliency Village, actions taken to this point, and some of the long-term goals.