Local School Officials Detail Plans For Coming Week

Sonora, CA — Public schools in Tuolumne County are staying open, one in Calaveras remains closed until midweek, and Columbia College will shift its classroom activities.

Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker says the county’s 11 school districts, serving 6,000 students, will remain open under the advisement of the County Health Officer, Governor’s Office and State Superintendent of Schools.

A press release from Superintendent Parker reads, “The school is the safest place for our students during this difficult time. We provide a clean environment, stability, and a way to monitor student symptoms if any arise. Also, by keeping our students in school, we are doing our part for the community to help reduce the spread of the virus to reduce impacts on health care facilities. Schools will work collaboratively with parents that decide to keep students home”

“If a situation occurs in our county involving a student, we will work collaboratively with local districts and public health to contain and protect our students, their families, and their community. This may include school closures and you will be notified accordingly. In the event of any school closures, districts will be providing students, parents, and staff with more information on our plans to continue providing learning opportunities for students during the closure.”

“We have also directed staff at all of our districts to prepare to continue providing nutrition and other supports through family resource facilities. As planned, all public schools in Tuolumne County will be closed the week of March 23-27 for Spring Break.”

Calaveras County is also continuing to hold classes, other than Copperopolis Elementary, which is planning to reopen on Wednesday. Click here to read an earlier story.

Meanwhile, Columbia College alerted students yesterday that most of its classes will transition to “remote learning” this Wednesday. Instructors will be notifying students about the details of the change. Services on campus will remain open.