Copperopolis Elementary Now Closed Until March 18

Copperopolis, CA – A local elementary school closed due to a confirmed coronavirus case will remain so until the midweek.

According to Mark Twain Union Elementary School District Superintendent Julia Tidball, Copperopolis Elementary, which was previously slated to reopen Monday, will now do so on Wednesday.

She explains that the extended closure is in place per the recommendation of the Public Health Department.

This past Wednesday, Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita announced the school was closing through the weekend for deep-cleaning and disinfecting after it was determined that a student had contracted COVID-19 from a family member. The two cases remain the only two yet confirmed by the county.

Tidball says the extended closure has nothing to do with the cleaning activities and at this time there are no identified related infections within the school’s community.

She adds that school officials are still stressing the importance to staff and student-families to immediately seek help from their healthcare provider if they begin to experience any symptoms of the virus, which are primarily described as a high fever with coughing and shortness of breath.

The superintendent says that the district’s other school, Mark Twain Elementary, remains open as usual.