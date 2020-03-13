Coronavirus Emergencies, HVAC Financing, Cannabis On Special Agenda

Calaveras County Board of Supervisors 2019 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The Calaveras supervisors will hold a special meeting to ratify two recent emergency declarations involving COVID-19 impacts.

Next Tuesday, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors anticipate adopting a resolution ratifying the local health emergency declaration made on Wednesday by County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita after he reported two confirmed cases of coronavirus within the county. Based on what is currently known about the nature and transmission of the virus it is thought that more confirmed local cases unrelated to travel are likely.

The declaration will enable the county to more efficiently respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, seek and use mutual aid, potentially obtain partial reimbursement, and ensure local public health professionals and providers have all the necessary personal protective equipment to provide quality care and help keep the community safe.

They will also adopt a second resolution ratifying a Level 1 (highest level) local disaster proclamation made Tuesday by OES Director John Osbourn due to the confirmed cases. The grounds are that the COVID-19 outbreak has caused emergency conditions beyond the immediate capabilities of local resources, services, personnel, equipment, and facilities, and has caused ongoing financial and other implications for the county.

In another regular agenda item, the supes will consider adopting the Debt Advisory Committee’s recommendation for the county’s HVAC replacement project.

The committee earlier recommended that CAO Al Alt develop financing data for the project for its consideration with the assistance of a municipal financial advisory firm. As a result of those actions, Alt engaged the services of KNN Public Finance, a municipal finance firm that works with multiple California counties.

KNN reviewed the County Public Finance Policy, HVAC replacement project details, the County’s debt profile, and credit rating and prepared a debt financing recommendation for the committee to vet. It involves a Direct Placement/Private Placement for a term of 10 years. The supervisors will hear about the potential impacts of the financing on other potential future projects that may also require debt financing.

The board also plans to hear a presentation and update on the implementation of the Commercial Cannabis program ahead of directing staff regarding proposed policy changes and ordinance amendments.

The Administrative Office and its Division of Cannabis Control will be providing data on the number of permit applications that have been received, the total amount of fees that have been collected.

Other aspects of program implementation will be up for discussion along with the airing of suggested amendments and changes to resolve or mitigate regulatory hurdles and other practical problems in order to make the application process more efficient.

Members of the public who wish to stay home in light of the COVID-19 outbreak is encouraged to email suggestions, recommendations and opinions to the Division of Cannabis Control at dcc@co.calaveras.ca.us and put “Study Session” in the email subject line

Tuesday’s meeting in the supervisors’ chambers at the county government center (891 Mountain Ranch Road) opens to the public at 9 a.m. following an 8 a.m. closed session.