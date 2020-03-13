Felony DUI Charges Following Crash Off Greenley Road

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Two drivers were injured in a DUI-related collision that resulted in charges for one and sent both to the hospital.

According to CHP Sonora Unit spokesperson Officer Steve Machado, the accident happened Thursday shortly before noon.

Officer Machado reports that 50-year-old Fred Jack Westmoreland of Sonora was driving his pickup north on Greenley Road just south of Cabezut Road as 45-year-old Heather Ballou of Murphys was headed west on Cabezut Road just east of Greenley Road.

His vehicle struck Ballou’s, Machado says, after he traveled over double-yellow lines while turning right onto Cabezut Road. The two, who were both wearing seatbelts, suffered minor injuries and were transported by ground ambulances to Adventist Health Sonora.

After further investigation, the CHP determined Westmoreland was driving while under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on felony DUI charges due to injuries sustained and assigned a $25,000 bond.