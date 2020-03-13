Angels Camp Council To Declare Local COVID-19 Emergency

City of Angels City Hall View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – Plans to formally declare a local emergency is at the top of the agenda for City of Angels council members.

The proclamation, which will be made due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the council’s next regular meeting on Tuesday, is not surprising since Calaveras County declared a local health emergency this past week one day after a briefing of the county supervisors by Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita, due to two confirmed Coronavirus cases in Copperopolis, as reported here. Such declarations provide a nexus for tapping funding to deal with impending local COVID-19 impacts.

Finance Officer Melissa Raggio, recently hired for the post, is slated to present the city’s midyear financial reports for the current fiscal year. City Administrator Melissa Eads will lead a presentation of accomplishments for the previous fiscal year augmented by department heads.

In other business, the council will preside over the swearing-in of new Police Officer Joseph Linayao and an interview of Planning Commissioner candidate Kristopher Kierkfor an appointment to a term ending June 30, 2021.

Tuesday’s meeting at Angels Firehouse (1404 Vallecito Road) begins with public comments at 5 p.m. followed by a closed session over real estate and labor negotiations and employee performance evaluations before reopening to the public at 6 p.m.