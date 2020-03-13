Missing Nevada Man Injured In Tuolumne County Crash

Sonora, CA — A 91-year-old man from Gardnerville, Nevada suffered major injuries in a crash on Highway 49 near Jackass Hill Road.

It happened Thursday evening at around 6pm. The CHP reports that Radisha Nichiporuk lost control of his 2000 Honda Accord while traveling through a curve in the roadway. The car went into a pasture and collided with a dirt embankment. He suffered major injuries and was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto for treatment.

CHP Officer Steve Machado reports, “During this investigation, Officers learned that Mr. Nichiporuk was recently reported as being a missing person out of Douglas County, Nevada. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 9:30pm regarding the location of Mr. Nichiporuk. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was able to contact his family and notify them of his location and condition.”

No additional information is available in regards to why he was in Tuolumne County, and how he became missing. The CHP was notified that family members would be meeting him at the hospital.