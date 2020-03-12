Clear
Tuolumne County Schools Taking Coronavirus Precautions

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog.

She writes about how her office, in collaboration with local school districts, and the Tuolumne County Public Health Department, are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation. Tuolumne County has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19. She also writes about precautions that local schools are taking to ensure student safety and health, and what members of the community can do.

You can find the blog by clicking here.

