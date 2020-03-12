Neighboring Counties Report On Coronavirus Cases

Washing hands to prevent the spread of viruses View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode health officials update the current coronavirus conditions while the Superintendent for Copperopolis Elementary gives Clarke Broadcasting an update on the school’s closure.

Just today health officials in Stanislaus County announced two cases of coronavirus. County health officer, Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, reports they have confirmation that two adult male residents have tested positive. One man had exposure due to travel on the Grand Princess cruise ship to Mexico, but how the other person became infected is still under investigation. The Stanislaus County Health information page is here.

As reported here there are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Calaveras County. Superintendent of the Mark Twain Union Elementary District, which includes Copperopolis Elementary School, Julia Tidball tells Clarke Broadcasting she was informed that one of her students was infected Tuesday during a call with all Calaveras County school superintendents and the Calaveras County Health Dept. She was shocked to hear the school needed to be shut down but sprung into action to notify parents via email. Tidball says she is concerned about the rumors spreading on social media and updates, I am really happy to report that the child is recovering. I think there is a lot of discussion on social media and I understand families fears but I hope they know that we are taking every precaution possible and to show some sympathy for this family and to show some sympathy for this family and its really important to remember that we are talking about a child.”

Tuolumne County has no reported cases of Covid-19. Local schools have sent out assurances that they have increased normal cleaning routines as a precaution. Also, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker authored a new mymotherlode.com blog, click here.

Mariposa County is also posting updates and their March 11 update states “Mariposa County Public Health Branch continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation in California. Currently, there are no cases of COVID-19 in Mariposa County.” Mariposa County Public Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko details how Covid-19 exposures are being and will be handled in general in his second update in the video box. Additionally, Mariposa County manages Yosemite Medical Clinic located in Yosemite Valley.

Amador reports as of March 10th there are no confirmed cases. Their information page is here.

Alpine County has no reported cases, their Coronavirus information is here.

Mono County has no reported cases, their Coronavirus information is here.

As of Mar 11th, there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in San Joaquin County. They are posting their information here.

Merced County reported, no case as of March 1th, their Coronavirus information is here.

Sabrina Biehl contributed to this report.