Crash near Highway 12 and 49 intersection View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — The CHP is working to clean up a crash in Calaveras County near the Highway 12 and 49 intersection.

No injuries were reported after a sedan went off the highway and down the embankment. The CHP reports that the occupants are out of the car and walking around. Be prepared for activity in the area. A tow truck is responding to the crash.