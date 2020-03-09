CHP Reports Fatal Rollover Accident

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Officials are investigating an incident involving a local woman who perished in a remote solo crash.

Calaveras County San Andreas Unit CHP officials reported on Monday that a 54-year-old Glencoe woman died after overturning a 2003 Can-Am-Commander all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) near Three-Cent Road in Glencoe. While it is believed the collision occurred sometime last Thursday while she was traveling along an unimproved dirt pathway, she was not located until a property owner came across the crash scene Saturday afternoon.

According to the CHP, apparently, the woman made an unsafe turn along the path that caused the rollover. The ATV then landed on the driver who partially ejected. She was not using a seatbelt or wearing a helmet.

County Coroner’s officials say the autopsy is underway and ID information is still pending. The CHP says it is still investigating the incident as it is still unknown at this point as to whether drugs and/or alcohol were factors.