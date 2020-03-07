Exes Argument Erupted Into Gun Fire In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

Paloma, CA – Two exes were arrested in Calaveras County, one for firing a gun several times and the other for putting a child in danger – their combined bail is $150,000.

A call recently reporting an argument that involved the discharge of a firearm sent sheriff’s deputies racing to a home in the 6200 block of Main Street in Paloma. During the questioning of the Paloma couple involved, 40-year-old Jason Paul Berry and 45-year-old Nina Noel Joslin, both told deputies they had broken up and Joslin had come to collect her things.

Joslin arrived with her young daughter and a friend, who immediately spotted Barry on a balcony holding a shotgun. He yelled at them to leave and when Joslin refused to leave Barry allegedly fired a round from his shotgun. That did not stop Joslin who entered the home anyway where an argument ensued, according to sheriff’s official. While still yelling at Barry, Joslin did leave the house, but he followed her out. Barry then allegedly pointed the shotgun towards the ground and fired another round.

Sheriff’s officials say, “Joslin got out of the car and summoned her young daughter from the safety of the vehicle requesting that she video the incident.” Which the girl did on a cell phone. Following the mother’s directing the child went inside the home where the argument continued recount deputies. The video reportedly shows Joslin striking Barry in the shoulders and him shooting off the shotgun inside the house. Luckily, none were injured, and the mother and daughter then left the residence.

Subsequently, deputies arrested Berry on three counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, firearm, two counts of willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and child endangerment. Joslin faces felony child endangerment and misdemeanor domestic battery charges. Barry’s bail is $100,000 while Joslin is $50,000. Sheriff’s officials did not relay any further details regarding who has custody of the girl.