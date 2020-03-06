Easy Way To Trash Old Mattresses And Tires

Recycle old mattress View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County is offering an easy way to get rid of unwanted tires and mattresses this weekend.

To prevent these items from possibly ending up in landfills or tossed on the side of the road or vacant property in the county, the Greater Valley Conservation Corps will gladly collect them and make sure they are recycled. County residents can take the unwanted items to the recycling center located on 14993 Camage Avenue in Sonora near Nugget Boulevard, off Tuolumne Road.

Tires and mattresses can be dropped off on Saturday, March 7th between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. The only restrictions for turning in the items: no more than eight mattresses and nine-car or passenger truck tires without the rims per person.

For questions and more information call (209) 588-8992.