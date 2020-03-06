Mother Lode Forest Resiliency Projects Receive Funding

Forest area in Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The Sierra Nevada Conservancy awarded $13.5-million in grants to boost forest health projects, and a big chunk will be coming to the Mother Lode region.

A total of 27 projects were awarded funding yesterday with most of the money being from state Propositions 1 and 68. All of the locally allocated money will specifically be used to assist in the environmental review process in the development of a CEQA Notice of Exemption. $1-million is going to the Stanislaus National Forest for the “Arnold-Avery Healthy Forest Restoration Project,” $55,660 to the Calaveras Healthy Impact Product Solutions group for a fuels reduction project in the Bummerville area near West Point, $95,295 to the Amador Fire Safe Council for the “Mokelumne Community Forest Project,” and $491,500 to Mariposa County for a “Mariposa Creek Parkway Acquisition Project.”

Angela Avery, Executive Director with the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, says, “Achieving resilience in the Sierra Nevada requires a full suite of approaches, from conservation to active forest management to community development. The projects funded by our Board today represent that full suite of approaches and the holistic nature of the work in our region being carried out.”

