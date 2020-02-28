End Of February And Beginning of March Events

Sonora Opera Hall View Photo

As February comes to a close all those born on February 29th can look forward to celebrating this Saturday. Before the extra leap day, there are several fun community events to enjoy too.

As reported here it is Mother Lode Christian School’s Winter Jubilee at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds this weekend. The doors will open Friday at 4 pm for the 7th & 8th Grade Dinner which helps students pay for a trip to Washington DC. The book sale and pie booth silent auction bidding will begin Friday, as well as a preview of live auction items. The event wraps up Friday at 9 PM and then Saturday at 9 AM everything is available again with the live auction beginning at 11:30 AM. Details about the tickets for the game room and more are in the event listing.

Tonight, February 28th is also Friday Flix at the Opera Hall. The movie is ‘Hairspray’ from 1988. Details about the event are in the event listing here.

Murphys Creek Theatre is performing ‘Proof’ Friday night and Saturday and Sunday. The event listing is here. Sierra Repertory Theater is performing Camelot at the Fallon House in Columbia as detailed in our Theatre section here.

Summerville High School and Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy present “Anne of Green Gables,” directed by Nichole Markle. The ticket details are here.

Saturday Sierra Senior Providers is hosting the 5th Annual All you can eat crabfeed. Tickets and more details are here.

Cruise down memory lane to the “Fab Fifties” and support the San Andreas library and its enrichment programs. Tickets include dinner, music, costumes are encouraged and lots of dancing. There will be a no-host bar, raffle, silent auction and old fashioned ice cream floats. Details are here.

Friends of the Animal Community (FOAC) will be hosting a fundraiser at Sonora Opera Hall on Saturday. The dinner event will feature a stand-up comedy show with food, raffles and silent auction. Details are here.

Another dinner event at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in the Manzanita Building is the 6th Annual Dinner Celebrating National FFA Week. The Sonora High Ag Boosters host the event with food and social hour starting at 5 pm. On the menu are rib-eye steak, rosemary potatoes, green beans, green salad, and garlic bread. The ticket details are here.