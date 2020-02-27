Mother Lode Christian School’s 40 Annual Winter Jubilee

Mother Lode Fairgrounds View Photo

Mother Lode Christian School will present the 40th annual Winter Jubilee this Friday and Saturday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

Kerry Simpson was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Simpson is the coordinator for the Winter Jubilee. She is also the volunteer Operations Manager for the Mother Lode Christian School Thrift Store.

Friday afternoon is the start of the silent auction bidding, preview of live auction items, large book sale, pie booth, children’s game room, and the 7th / 8th grade dinner. The dinner funds the Washington D.C trip that takes place once every two years. The hours are from 4 PM through 9 PM.

On Saturday, the book sale and silent auction both continue. There will also be the pie booth, salad bar, hot foods and live auction starting at 11:30 AM. The doors open at 9 AM on Saturday.

The admission is free and open to the entire public. The game room is open both days for children.

Mother Lode Christian is a private Christian School, located in Tuolumne City. The campus and buildings are the home of the original Summerville High School.

For more information, call (209) 928-4126 today.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 every weekday morning on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.