Update: Second Plane Crash At Columbia Airport This Month

Columbia Airport Sign View Photo

Update at 4:15 p.m.: Emergency responders are reporting minor injuries in a plane crash at Columbia Airport, including one person with a head laceration and complaining of shoulder pain. The crash has been reported to the FAA and NTSB, according to first responders. Further details are below.

Original post at 4:10 p.m: Columbia, CA — First responders are heading to a report of a small airplane that went down at Columbia Airport.

The plane crashed near Technology Drive and Airport Road. It is reported to be a single passenger aircraft that is off the runway. There is no word on injuries. It is not known whether the plane was landing or taking off. An update will be provided as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.