Update: Plane Crash In Columbia

Update at 7 p.m: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin has confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that two people have died in a plane crashed in the 21000 block of Springfield Road near the Columbia Airport. The plane went down just after 6 p.m. in a field behind a home. There is no threat to nearby communities, according to Sandelin, who adds. ” We don’t know the circumstances of the crash or the plane’s destination.” The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified. Further details on the crash are below.

Original post at 6:35 p.m.: Columbia, CA — First responders are on the scene of a plane crash near the Columbia Airport.

The plane went down behind a home near a pond in the 21000 block of Springfield Road near Horseshoe Bend Road. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies are reporting that two people were in the plane and need to be extricated from it. There is no word on injuries, the type of plane or what caused it to go down. We will have an update as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.