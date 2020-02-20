Mother Lode State Senator Reaction To Governor’s State Of State

Mother Lode’s new Senator for District 8, Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Sacramento, CA – Mother Lode State Senator Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) agreed on the focus of Governor Gavin Newsom’s State of the State address delivered Wednesday but criticized his approach to solving California’s key issues.

As earlier reported here, Newson target affordable housing and homelessness, offering improve mental healthcare as one way to combat the latter issue. Borgeas acknowledged that those are issues that must be addressed citing the “skyrocketing” numbers in Fresno, Turlock, and the foothill communities.

Regarding how to deal with the crisis is where the two differ. Borgeas points to one remedy, “The Governor declared it’s time to get to work on housing. Resolving the housing crisis will never be achievable unless Sacramento also pursues CEQA reform to reduce the high cost of building. This is one of the single most frustrating elements preventing the construction of more housing.”

Borgeas also chastised the governor for failing to mention a plan to enhance water infrastructure and storage. He also blasted Newsom for supporting the new “gig economy” law, enacted this year. It is opposed by ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft. The law makes it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors and imposes tough restrictions on who can be considered independent contractors or freelancers rather than employees. Borgeas was a strong opponent of the law, as reported here.