Mental Healthcare Expected To Be A Focus Of State Of State

Governor Gavin Newsom View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver his annual State of the State address later this morning.

The Associated Press reports that a main focus is anticipated to be a call for improved mental healthcare services as a way to help the state’s homeless population. The number of homeless residents, statewide, has increased by 16-percent over the past year according to the latest statistics. There are an estimated 151,000 people living on the streets in the state. Newsom has indicated that he wants to reform and expand the behavioral health system to include help for other challenges like drug and alcohol abuse and poor diet. The speech will be delivered at 10:30am in the Assembly Chambers. Other topics are expected to include planned upgrades to the state’s Medicaid system and climate-related issues.