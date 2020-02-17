Supervisors To Hear Update On Economy, Forest Projects And Tree Mortality

Tuolumne County Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will hear numerous presentations at the meeting coming up on Tuesday.

Early in the session, Cole Przybyla, the Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, will give a quarterly report on efforts to retain and attract businesses in the county. Topics will include things like targeting key industries, wages, employment and optimizing return on investment.

Later, at 11am, the Supervisors will receive a status update on the Master Stewardship Agreement in place between the county and the Stanislaus National Forest. The MSA was signed in December of 2017 and various forest health improvement projects have taken place since that time.

In the afternoon, at 1:30pm, there will be a presentation on the county’s Tree Mortality Program.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am at 2 South Green Street.