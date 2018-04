Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park experienced flooding over the past couple of days, but the valley will re-open at noon today.

The valley closed Friday due to the threat of flooding, and officials report the Pohona Bridge Crested at 13.4 ft., which is four ft. over flood stage. Some of the roads experienced 2-4 ft. of flooding, so travel with caution. Most of the water has receded as of this morning. Food and lodging services in the valley will also restart at noon.

