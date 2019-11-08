Clear
Singer Pete Doherty detained in Paris over cocaine sale

Singer Pete Doherty detained in Paris over cocaine sale

PARIS — Paris authorities say British singer Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying cocaine.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the 40-year old former Libertines and Babyshambles frontman was placed in detention in the night of Thursday-Friday after being stopped by police during a drugs transaction.

The office wouldn’t confirm French media reports that Doherty was carrying 2 grams of cocaine and was arrested in Pigalle, an area known for its late-night bars.

Since rising to fame in the noughties, Doherty, the ex-boyfriend of model Kate Moss, has been repeatedly arrested for drug offenses.

